Why singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is praising boyfriend during quarantine

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has thanked her boyfriend for “putting up” with her amid the lockdown.

The 28-year-old pop singer is currently in quarantine with her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of the couple at home, the Little Mix star – who has been dating Andre since 2016 – wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been a moody b—- lately with this whole quarantine thing I’m not going to lie… thank you @andregray_ for putting up with my face all day every day.. (sic)”

Despite this, Leigh-Anne recently claimed she’s still got plenty going on in her life during the lockdown.

Asked about what she’s currently up to, she shared: “Lots of cooking. Just TikTok. It’s so good. I feel like it’s for fun … oh God it’s addictive. I’m tired from doing it [‘Break Up Song’ dance], it’s so fun to do. I get a sweat on.

“But can I just say, though, I feel like when we all get lives again, we’re not going to go on TikTok anymore. It’s so time-consuming.”

Meanwhile, Jade Thirlwall — Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix bandmate — revealed she’s been spending her time watching “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The pop star admitted to being baffled by the Netflix documentary, which centers on the life of eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic.

Thirlwall shared: “I’ve been keeping quite busy actually.

“I’m here with some friends, so we’ve been watching Netflix, watching ‘Tiger King’ on Netflix. It is the weirdest thing. I didn’t think it was real at first. I can’t believe it’s real life… but anyways, I’ve been watching that.

“Doing a bit of Lego, a bit of cleaning and all the good stuff.”