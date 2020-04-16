Barack Obama asked to be national graduation speaker for all high schools

Barack Obama has been asked to give a national commencement address. Some even asked that his wife Michelle Obama join him. (Photo credit: Instagram – @michelleobama)

One student’s innocuous request for former President Barack Obama to be the commencement speaker at his high school quickly mushroomed into a viral movement that’s spread across the country.

A herd of anxious users stampeded onto their Twitter accounts to echo the student’s request, and now they are asking the 44th commander in chief to be the nation’s virtual graduation speaker.

The unidentified Twitter user, who only goes by the name of Lincoln, didn’t know what he would spark when he penned this tweet to ask Obama, 58, to give the nation’s kids a metaphorical hug.

“In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice,” he wrote on Twitter. “We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020.”

As of Thursday, April 16, 2020, Lincoln’s Twitter post has been liked more than 178,000 times while more than 36,000 people have retweeted the post. And it has created bedlam among the new millennials aching to be soothed by Obama’s baritone voice.

People magazine reports that Obama has gotten wind of the tidal wave of requests for “The Audacity of Hope” author to give them just that. Obama is said to be flattered by their feelings towards him. As of this time, Obama has not personally responded.

So, there is a tiny sliver of hope for the kids. Meanwhile, students are pouring on the requests like maple syrup to Obama. Some even want him to include Becoming author and wife Michelle Obama to join him:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


