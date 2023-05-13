Sasha Obama graduates from college (photos)

Sasha Obama is now a college graduate.

The youngest daughter of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama officially received her sociology degree from the University of Southern California on May 12. The 21-year-old is blanketed with support which includes her parents, older sister Malia and “more than a dozen” members of the secret service staff, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sasha transferred from the University of Michigan to USC in 2022, Essence reported. The move to Los Angeles brought her back closer to her sister, Malia, who has been working closely with Donald Glover on writing scripts like “Swarm” and directing an upcoming short film under the name “Malia Ann.”

Malia graduated from Harvard in 2021. She majored in visual and environmental studies.

In the past few years as an adult, Sasha’s life has become a bit more public. A few TikToks she participated in once leaked online. Note, both contain lyrics that aren’t work friendly.

The move to L.A. also has brought out more paparazzi pictures of Sasha running errands and conducting regular human activities.

In Michelle’s 2020 documentary Becoming, Malia and Sasha conducted their first, and only, on-camera interviews as adults.