Barack Obama jokes about Herschel Walker’s debate about being a werewolf

As election day for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff approaches, incumbent candidate Raphael Warnock, brought President Barack Obama back to the state to get voters to come out in support of the Democrat.

He began laughing when he brought up Warnock’s opponent, former football star Herschel Walker.

“Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to Georgians,” Obama said. “Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf.”

The president was referring to a speech Walker gave on Nov. 16, where he went on for two minutes comparing a werewolf and vampire from scary movies.

“I don’t know if y’all know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not?” Walker asked the crowd. “I’m going to tell you something that I found out. A werewolf can kill a vampire, did you know that? I never knew that, so I never wanted to be a vampire anymore, I wanted to be a werewolf.”

He then went on to compare Warnock to a vampire.

This is a real video from Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s speech pic.twitter.com/AjVXrc0L14 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2022

Obama then admitted he’s also had the same debate on whether or not he wanted to be a werewolf or vampire.

“This is a debate I must confess I once had with myself,” he continued. “When I was 7. Then, I grew up. In case you’re wondering, by the way, Mr. Walker decided he wanted to be a werewolf, which is great. As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator.”

Obama: Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia like if it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf.. This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself.. when I was 7 pic.twitter.com/TonaibyZ1u — Acyn (@Acyn) December 2, 2022

In the general election, Warnock received 49.4% of the total vote, while Walker received 48.5% of the vote. The runoff election date in Georgia is Dec. 6.