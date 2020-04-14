Barack Obama backs Joe Biden for president

Former President Barack Obama ended his self-imposed moratorium from public political pronouncements on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, when he officially endorsed his former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, 77, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, emerged victorious after his last and most formidable party foe, Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, dropped out of the race after the latest primaries on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

According to CNN and other outlets, Obama delivered an official address via a video message instead of publicly as much of the country is adhering to calls for social distancing and self-quarantine to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

There previously had been rumblings among the Democratic and Independent electorate about Obama’s radio silence as Biden’s political career appeared to be in peril after losing to Sanders, 78, in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. There were still pockets of discontent among supporters even as Biden resuscitated his campaign in South Carolina and then forged to the front during the Super Tuesday primaries in March. Biden never looked back again.

Perhaps this speech in late 2019 at an exclusive fundraiser explains Obama’s mindset regarding his reluctance to endorse Biden early on despite his known affection for the former VP.

“We have a field of very accomplished, very serious and passionate and smart people who have a history of public service,” Obama said according to CNN. “Whoever emerges from the primary process, I will work my tail off to make sure they are the next president.”

Obama, it turns out was not silent at all, offering nuggets of advice to all of the candidates behind the scenes until they dropped out the race.

Now, the 44th president can channel all of his energies and political acumen toward his former second in command.

