Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington ask people to stop buying WIC products

Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington are imploring the public to avoid buying up all the WIC products in the rush to stockpile groceries during these unprecedented times of social distancing and self-quarantine.

WIC products (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) are designed to meet the nutritional and healthcare needs of low-income women, children under the age of five, and breastfeeding women.

The 43-year-old “Scandal” and Django Unchained actress took to Twitter to elucidate how important these items are for selected populations:

When stocking up for #SocialDistancing…If you see something labeled “WIC” please chose another brand. People who rely on WIC products to feed their kids cannot. We’re all in this together 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3OwhR650m4 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 16, 2020

Former first lady Michelle Obama, 56, concurred with Washington’s sentiments and asked that fearful citizens nevertheless look out for their fellow Americans:

.@KerryWashington is right. The first few days of each month are crucial for families that depend on WIC products. Let’s look out for each other by taking the extra few seconds to look at those labels. Every act of kindness counts. ❤️ https://t.co/C1Eq6NmXfv — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 3, 2020

Obama and Washington have been very vocal during what could turn out to be the gravest health cataclysm the world has witnessed in over a century.

The New York Times bestselling author of Becoming and two-time Ivy League graduate also encouraged Americans to pay homage to the many thousands of first responders who put their lives on the line to save others during this precarious period:

Washington, who also starred in the Oscar-winning The Last King of Scotland and She Hate Me, has been very active in the philanthropic world, as well.