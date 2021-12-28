CDC changes quarantine period to 5 days

On Dec. 27, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the isolation time for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, from 10 days to five days. According to the report, they said individuals should also wear a mask around others for five more days.

The isolation time is reduced to five days for people who have been exposed to the virus and are vaccinated, as well. The CDC said fully vaccinated and boosted individuals may not need to quarantine at all.

Research from the CDC shows that the transmission of the virus occurs one to two days prior to the beginning of symptoms, and two to three days after the onset of symptoms.

With the surge of the Omicron variant, it has shown that this virus is easy to spread, but has much milder symptoms than the previous variants.

This new mandate will allow workers to arrive back to work quicker, and companies won’t be short-staffed for long periods of time. It is still important that everybody continues to wear their mask, and if they feel symptoms related to COVID or have been in close contact with someone with the virus, they should get tested.