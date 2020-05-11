Beyoncé shares photos of COVID-19 testing in Houston, praises mother’s ‘vision’

Beyoncé thanked her mother Tina Knowles Lawson for her “vision” as they set up mobile coronavirus testing in their hometown.

The “Single Ladies” hitmaker took to Instagram to share photographs from a mobile testing site for the virus that will be trialed around her hometown of Houston, Texas.

She wrote on Instagram: “Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. … H-Town, I love y’all … Special thanks to … my mother @mstinalawson for this incredible vision. To Mrs. Kim Gagne & team. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee & staff. UMMC, Mathew 25 Ministries, Procter & Gamble, TWC Logistics Core, H-E-B, HPD, HISD, Kappa Alpha Psi, A-Rocket Moving & Storage, Frenchy’s Chicken, MAJIC 102.1, KTSU 90.9, 97.9 The Box – DJ Kiotti and Paul Wall. (sic)”

