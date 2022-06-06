Earl Monroe and Sandra L. Richards honorary degree recipients

Medgar Evers College is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s honorary doctorate degrees during its 2022 Commencement Ceremony. Honorary recipients include American pro-basketball player, Hall-of-Famer, and education advocate, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe; and managing director, head of Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports & Entertainment Division and Segment Sales & Engagement Group, Sandra L. Richards.

Richards and Monroe were recognized for their work on The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in the Bronx, New York, and their new financial education venture. The two were elated to share this recognition.

“Our 2022 honorary degree recipients have outstanding achievements in their respective fields and a dedication to public service,” said Dr. Patricia Ramsey, president of Medgar Evers College. “As a College with social justice in its DNA, it is important to recognize those whose life’s work reflects the College’s mission of educating for social justice and the uplift of our global community.”

Earl Monroe will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters. Monroe joined the NBA in 1967, following a successful career as a basketball player for Winston-Salem State University, an HBCU in North Carolina. Monroe played college basketball when the country was amid the civil rights era, and those years shaped his commitment to social justice. After Monroe graduated from Winston-Salem State, he passed the National Teacher’s Exam.