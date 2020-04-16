How ‘SNL’ star Michael Che plans to honor his grandmother who died of COVID-19

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che is turning his mourning into money, as in helping others to keep their coins in light of the coronavirus.

Che is joining the large and growing list of celebrities who are digging in their own pockets to help the country fight the devastating pandemic.

The 36-year-old comedian and TV writer is choosing to memorialize his grandmother, who recently passed away, by paying the rent for all of the occupants of a New York City public housing development where his grandmother lived.

The man born Che Campbell is mystified as to why the residents’ rent is not being forgiven temporarily.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che said to his nearly half-million Instagram followers. “Obviously, I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the [New York City Housing Authority] building she lived in.”

Che’s grandmother, Martha, passed away on April 5 from complications of the coronavirus.

“I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore.”,” Che penned on his IG account before deleting the message, which that was captured by People magazine.

Che also implored New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and music mogul Diddy to step up more and to get at him so that he can find more ways to help.

On the April 11 broadcast of “Saturday Night Live,” Che paid homage to his grandmother, calling himself “Martha’s grandbab.” at the coyclusion of the “Weekend Update” sketch. Check it out below.