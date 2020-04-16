Kanye West reflects on his friendship with the late Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the way Kanye West “looks at life.”

The NBA star tragically passed away in January when he and eight others — including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna — lost their lives during a helicopter crash.

And West — who dubbed the sporting legend as one of his “best friends” — has now said he thinks about Bryant whenever he drives past the area in Calabasas, California, where the crash took place.

Speaking to GQ magazine — for which he was interviewed just days after Kobe’s death in January — he said, “So now there’s no way for me not to be as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It’s game time.

There’s no move that we can’t make, or that we’ll wait to make.

“Everyone in our life is now a member of the Lakers on one of Kobe’s championship teams. The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now. To an infinite, other level.”

West, 42, says Bryant’s death has been a “game-changer” for him, and insists he will no longer “take any mess for an answer.”

