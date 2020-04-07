Joel Osteen’s virtual Easter service will feature Kanye West and A-list stars

Joel Osteen, the pastor of the Lakewood megachurch in Houston, will host his Easter Sunday service online with three entertainment heavyweights.

Osteen, 57, who is head of arguably the largest church in America at about 30,000 congregants, is holding the special service via the internet as a result of this era of self-quarantine and social distancing.

The program will still pack a punch, however, as Osteen secured the musical services of Grammy-award winning musicians Kanye West and Mariah Carey, as well as movie mogul Tyler Perry, TMZ reports.

The entertainment publication states Mariah Cary will sing her blockbuster No. 1 single “Hero” as a way to pay homage to the tens of thousands of first-responders and healthcare workers fighting on the front lines against the pandemic.

Kanye will, of course, lead his Sunday Service choir for several selections as they perform in Los Angeles but will be broadcast live over Lakewood’s church feed. This will mark the second time that Osteen and Kanye have collaborated on a Sunday morning service.

Perry, TMZ states, is not scheduled to sing with his musical group, as he has done at other venues in the past. But he will come on to edify the virtual congregation with words of inspiration.