Music veterans Q Parker, Tamika Scott and RL discuss life under quarantine

Stay-at-home orders have clearly affected the masses in a myriad of ways during the COVID-19 epidemic. Rolling out caught up with performers from some of our favorite R&B groups of the ’90s and 2000s to see how they’ve been handling life under quarantine.

How has the coronavirus affected touring for you?

Tamika Scott (Xscape): My group Xscape had several shows that were in the full promotion before the Coronavirus outbreak. Also, as far as my solo endeavors, I put out my first EP Family Affair and was booked in several cities.

Q Parker (112): It has directly impacted my touring like many of my peers.

RL (Next): All upcoming dates over the next 45 days have been postponed and pending to be rescheduled.

Have you made any new insights since the stay-at-home order was issued?

QP: The grind doesn’t stop. I have acclimated to the current new normal and found a different route to connect with my fans. My partners and I are working on something special and groundbreaking that will transcend the quarantine and be a resource to many during unforeseen circumstances.

RL: I appreciate teachers and daycare workers even more. I also have a greater appreciation for how hard my wife works. She’s an executive for a major airline and even though she’s home she works non-stop. Seeing her grind and her company’s commitment to working through this is inspiring.