Pop Smoke’s manager vows to complete documentary rapper started

Pop Smoke’s manager says he’s working to finish a documentary the late artist started.

The rising Brooklyn drill rapper tragically died at 20 after he was shot in February at a property in Hollywood Hills, California, after two men broke into the house.

And just two weeks prior to his passing, he announced the project was in the works and would show how he and his fellow drill stars were wrongly targeted by police.

He said: “I’m gonna put out a movie or a documentary.

“I’m gonna make that s— about me.

“Walk ’em through where I used to live, where I used to be, and why they look at me the way they look.

“I’m gonna show you why they don’t like that — what they don’t like.

“Let’s see if you have the same feedback that they have.

“Let’s see if you would want me to be banned and want me to not perform.

“I doubt you will.

“All this good music being recorded, and you want to put it on hold? You don’t want people to hear it?”

Now, his manager, Steven Victor, has vowed to complete the film and his posthumous album, on which 50 Cent will serve as executive producer.

