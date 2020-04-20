Alicia Keys shares what motherhood has taught her

Alicia Keys says motherhood made her stop caring about what other people think.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter has sons Egypt, 9, and Genesis, 5, with her husband Swizz Beatz and revealed that becoming a mom in 2010, helped her to focus more on her own happiness rather than worrying about the outside world.

She told Clash magazine: “Honestly it doesn’t matter how much success you’ve had or how much money you have, whatever you have is kind of fleeting — it’s about what spirit you have.

“Nobody is being encouraged to be more themselves. More like everyone else, that’s what we’re encouraged to be … Motherhood got rid of all that stuff, about making people happy … everything became more clear.”

Meanwhile, Keys also revealed she wrote: “Girl on Fire” to remind herself how “special” she is during difficult times that need a drastic change.

Click continue to read more.