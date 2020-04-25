Miami goes 7 weeks without a homicide as COVID-19 prompts social distancing

The social impact of COVID-19 continues to become more evident as the weeks go by. One positive effect from the pandemic and stay-at-home orders is the drop in violent crime that is occurring across the nation.

One particular city has made history. According to the Miami Police Department, the city has not recorded a single homicide for seven weeks.

It was the first time that the Florida city had witnessed such a feat since 1957. That year, Miami went 9 weeks without any reported homicides and a period of 6 weeks without a homicide in 1960.

Some may also think twice about committing a crime these days due to the spread of COVID-19 in the prison system.

In New York, the NYPD revealed that homicides decreased by 25 percent and robberies decreased by 10 percent in March. In Los Angeles, homicides fell by 43 percent in March according to data released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

And Chicago, a city hammered by gun violence over the past decade saw a 23 percent drop in major crimes such as homicides, burglaries, and major thefts, according to the Chicago Tribune.

However, cases of domestic violence cases are on the rise as people are in the homes for extended periods of time. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo created a Domestic Violence Text Program to help those who are being abused during the pandemic. According to the NYPD, domestic violence calls were up by 15 percent in March.