Meek Mill says social effects of COVID-19 like living in the ‘hood’

By A.R. Shaw | May 2, 2020 | 0

Meek Mill attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Bang Media)

Meek Mill believes the world is currently experiencing what it feels like to live in a low-income community, often known as the “hood.”

In a recent post on Twitter, the Philadelphia native shared his theory with his 9.7 million followers.

Meek Mill wrote: “Just so the world know… 2020 like a regular day in the hood we used to disaster …not making money being locked in …sudden death! (sic)”

He went on to suggest that some people are not taking COVID-19 seriously because they don’t understand what it means to live in dire circumstances.

“So people still outside because they don’t even understand the word ‘pandemic’ our whole lives was a ‘pandemic,’(sic)” he continued.

Meek Mill ended his tweet by telling his followers to “go in the house.”

COVID-19 has hit the Black community hard, and several rappers have been affected. They include rappers Slim Thug and Scarface, who tested positive for the virus, and New York-based rapper Fred the Godson, who died on April 23, 2020, at 35 years old from COVID-19.

View reactions to Meek Mill’s tweet below:


Posted in Music and tagged , , , , ,