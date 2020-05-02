Meek Mill says social effects of COVID-19 like living in the ‘hood’

Meek Mill believes the world is currently experiencing what it feels like to live in a low-income community, often known as the “hood.”

In a recent post on Twitter, the Philadelphia native shared his theory with his 9.7 million followers.

Meek Mill wrote: “Just so the world know… 2020 like a regular day in the hood we used to disaster …not making money being locked in …sudden death! (sic)”

He went on to suggest that some people are not taking COVID-19 seriously because they don’t understand what it means to live in dire circumstances.

“So people still outside because they don’t even understand the word ‘pandemic’ our whole lives was a ‘pandemic,’(sic)” he continued.

Meek Mill ended his tweet by telling his followers to “go in the house.”

COVID-19 has hit the Black community hard, and several rappers have been affected. They include rappers Slim Thug and Scarface, who tested positive for the virus, and New York-based rapper Fred the Godson, who died on April 23, 2020, at 35 years old from COVID-19.

View reactions to Meek Mill’s tweet below:

Nahhhh meek this ain’t like in the hood. This is worst. I can’t describe this action! It look like something we would see on tv in other countries! NOT AMERICA! Be bandaid country! — Misses Lynn (@Ms_lovely_Lynn) May 2, 2020

This isn’t like a normal day in the hood .. we could go outside nd be out on the block for hours .. you comparing this to some way deeper stuff and it don’t make sense … this some never before seen stuff — Dwayne mckell (@officialmckell) May 2, 2020