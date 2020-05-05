Ja Rule says Snoop Dogg is out of 50 Cent’s league for Instagram battle

Nearly 20 years after most music fans believe that Ja Rule was “bodied up” and carried away by 50 Cent in one of the most lopsided beefs in hip-hop history, Ja Rule is barking because Fifty dismissed his challenge to battle on Instagram.

Ja Rule, who was born in New York as Jeffrey Atkins, told HOT 97 radio station that he wanted to engage in a Verzuz battle with his longtime archnemesis Fifty.

But Fifty, aka Curtis Jackson, viciously slammed Ja Rule again with mocking memes and said a more suitable opponent would be West Coast legend Snoop Dogg.

“Look, it would make more sense, catalog-wise, me and Snoop,” 50 Cent said during a recent interview on the “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” show. “And it’s just because we’d definitely be able to compete every step of the way.

“Ja Rule? He got like five, six duets,” Fifty continued. “The hit records are all him and Jennifer Lopez, him and Mary J. Blige, him and Ashanti. Him and a woman, a female. All the records. He got one song by himself, ‘Holla, Holla.’”

Ja Rule returned fire at Fifty, saying on IG that the “In Da Club” rapper was just scared to face him.

“He don’t want that pressure…? And Snoop our ya league, bra!!(sic)” the “Livin’ It Up” MC wrote in the comments under 50 Cent’s recent “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” interview, along with two crying laughing emojis.

Ja Rule later told radio station HOT 97 that his interest in a sonic duel with 50 Cent has waned after further contemplating the battle.

“I would never want to disrespect the culture, and let me and his little thing get into the love and respect that Verzuz has brought into the culture for artists’ catalogs and artistry,” he told the radio show. “I would never want to tarnish that or mess that up.”