Lavar Ball claims all three sons will be Lakers: ‘They coming back’ (video)

Even though he doesn’t have the ear of major sports networks anymore, Lavar Ball has a way of making headlines with outlandish claims and he is at it again.

The entire sports world knows Ball is a Lakers fan to his core. However, less than a week ago (and on plenty of other occasions), he denounced the historic franchise. Be it for the way Lakers’ brass handled his son, Lonzo, or him, Ball is on record as saying he could care less what they are doing or who they are doing it with.

“I’m only impressed with what my sons are doing,” he told Heavy. “I’m not worried about anybody else. I don’t care about them. I only care about only what my boys [are doing] first.”

Apparently that all changed as of today, as the Big Baller Brand founder and CEO had the purple and gold on the mind while chopping game with Clutch Points (@clutchpointsapp).

“They coming back to the Lakers later,” Ball said referencing his three sons, Lonzo — who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, LaMelo — who is expected to be the top pick in the 2020 draft and LiAngelo — who currently plays in the G League. “That’s the inside scoop, don’t let them know that yet. We pop up all three of them over there.”

In other Ball news, the outspoken family man is set to relaunch his shoe company, this time with the assistance of Roc Nation and Jay Z.

