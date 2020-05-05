Malia and Sasha Obama’s 1st interview in mother’s Netflix documentary (video)

The multitude of Barack and Michelle Obama fans will get a treat when daughters Malia and Sasha Obama give their first interviews during Michelle Obama’s Netflix documentary.

The super-streaming service, Netflix, is going to air the documentary Becoming, which coincides with the name of the former first lady’s phenomenal No. 1 New York Times bestselling book.

The film gives an intimate and detailed behind-the-scenes account of Michelle Obama’s rock star-like national tour for Becoming, one of the bestselling memoirs in U.S. publishing history.

During the doc, devoted fans will get to hear daughters Malia and Sasha’s voices for one of the rare times in their young lives.

“I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done, because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves,” says Sasha, 18, who bucked the family trend of Ivy League education to attend the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

Sasha Obama’s older sister, Malia, meanwhile is a junior at their parent’s alma mater Harvard University. Sasha seems to be relieved that her mother is “no longer facing that same scrutiny — being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much more space.”

Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres in February that she and husband Barack and the two grown daughters are quarantining together at home.

“The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes.”

The documentary also uncovers funny anecdotes of the two children undergoing their awkward adolescence under the glare of the national spotlight — not to mention the scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service.

“For eight years, we were like, ‘Yup, your dad’s president.’ That doesn’t have anything to do with you. Take your butt to school. Yes, you have security, just ignore them, they’re not here for you,’” Obama said in her interview with Gayle King at the Essence Festival in 2019.

“My kids had armed guards with them at all times. Imagine trying to have your first kiss (around) a bunch of men with guns and earpieces.”

Check out a preview of the Netflix documentary Becoming.