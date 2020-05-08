Sean Reed killed by officers who allegedly joked after he was dead

­

Another Black man has lost his life after being killed by the police. But this time, officers are being questioned for their alleged actions following the death of Sean Reed, according to the Indianapolis Star.

On May 6, Reed decided to go on Instagram Live while being pursued by the police in Indianapolis. During the livestream video, which is about 36 minutes, Reed is in his car listening to music when a police car pulls behind him.

“This is fun, though,” told his followers during the livestream. “I just can’t go back to jail.” He then tells his followers, “I love you, mama. I’m so sorry I put you through this. I love you, though.”

Reed continued to drive and give his followers updates as the police followed him.

“Uh oh, I almost lost ‘em, y’all!” he said. “I almost got rid of his a–! There he is. Never mind.”

Reed then told his followers, “Please come get me, I’m at 62nd and Michigan.”

He eventually decided to stop the car and put it in park before exiting the vehicle.

Reed is approached by the police and yells before several shots can be heard on the livestream. With the camera still on the livestream, several voices could be heard in the background along with police sirens. At some point, one voice, presumably the voice of a cop, is heard saying, “Looks like it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” which is then followed by a laugh. The officers also discussed the use of the Taser in the incident.

The video of Reed’s murder eventually went viral, sparking public outrage on social media as some have called for the officers involved to be held accountable.

On May 8, hundreds rallied at the City-County Building in Indianapolis to protest the police action that led to Reed’s death.

The police department has yet to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting, all are reportedly being investigated.