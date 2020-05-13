Oprah Winfrey to host wellness workshops in collaboration with WW

Oprah Winfrey is set to host free wellness workshops with WW.

The 66-year-old media mogul will lead an interactive four-week virtual experience titled “Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward – Live Virtual Experience” in collaboration with lifestyle and weight loss company WW.

Beginning on Saturday, May 16, 2020, Oprah will host 90-minute events for four consecutive Saturdays until June 6, which will see her inspire audiences to reclaim their path to self-care in the face of unprecedented change.

The events will be hosted as a Zoom video webinar and livestreamed on Oprah’s Facebook channel and WW’s Facebook and YouTube channels, and will begin at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT each Saturday.

The live sessions are inspired by Winfrey’s sold-out “2020 Vision Tour,” which she embarked on earlier this year prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Winfrey said: “In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all. Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most.”

Throughout the four weeks, Winfrey will share lessons in wellness that are carrying her through this moment and lead audiences through interactive workbook exercises to help them find ways to live their healthiest and most well lives during these challenging times.

The weekly event will also feature Winfrey live in conversation with attendees across the globe, stories of transformation, at-home wellness experiences, and talks with headline makers and thought leaders at the forefront of wellness who are showing us what it means to live stronger, healthier, more connected lives.

Each event will follow a different theme, and will begin this weekend with “Focus”, which is based on helping audiences “find clarity in both their physical and emotional well being”.

Other themes explored across the four-week period include connecting with loved ones amid the global health crisis and committing to healthy habits.

Those interested in joining the free global experience can register at www.ww.com/oprah.

All event participants will also receive free digital workbook exercises to coincide with the weekly topic and a free 30-day WW trial offer.