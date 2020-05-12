Oprah Winfrey called to comfort Ahmaud Arbery’s mother

Amid Wanda Cooper-Jones’ searing pain caused by the killing of her son Ahmaud Arbery, Oprah Winfrey called the grieving mother to offer her condolences.

Winfrey paid her respects to the matriarch on Friday, May 8, 2020, on that day that would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday, Cooper-Jones later relayed to TMZ.

The call followed Winfrey’s ceremonious walk of 2.23 miles with her life partner Stedman Graham — the same distance Arbery jogged before he was ambushed, shot and killed by two White men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, on Feb. 23.

Winfrey joined a growing list of A-list celebrities who have called for justice for Arbery, including LeBron James, Jay-Z, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ava DuVernay, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Viola Davis and even NFL megastar Tom Brady.

Cooper-Jones indicated to the entertainment publication that she was shocked to receive a call from Winfrey and equally surprised at how Winfrey managed to get her phone number. Arbery’s mother shared that Winfrey said she is very pleased that the two men caught on video during the shooting have been arrested and charged with murder.

The grieving mother also told TMZ that soon after Winfrey called, she also spoke with Gayle King by phone and had conversations with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who wants to visit her soon.