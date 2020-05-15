‘The Last Dance’: Shaquille O’Neal explains why Michael Jordan is the GOAT

Shaquille O’Neal has often been declared as the most dominant player in NBA history. With four world championships as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers (3) and Miami Heat (1), he is more than qualified to speak on greatness. As talk of the best ever in professional basketball continues to swell in lieu of the 10-part ESPN documentary, “The Last Dance,” the Big Aristotle let his voice be heard.

“It just cements and dispels the conversation about having anybody else named the greatest player ever,” O’Neal told the New York Post. “For all the new millennials that buy his shoes but never seen him play, they should see why he’s so valuable. It just cements and puts in perspective why he’s the best player ever, period.”

The Hall of Fame center sealed his argument for Jordan by emphasizing Jordan, a 6’6″ shooting guard, never had a true dominant big man.

“If you look at the documentary, you see all the stuff he did, all the stuff he went through, and he’s 6-0 in the finals – with no legitimate big man,” O’Neal said. “Who else can say that? Who else can say I’m 6-0 in the finals and I don’t have a big man? Nobody.”