Mother-daughter duos create Ruby’s Natural Hair Care to offer beauty remedies

Ruby’s Natural Hair Care brand was created to establish and maintain healthy locks and skin using natural ingredients. It is the brainchild of two mother-daughter duos, LaShonda Sims and her daughter, Amber Edwards, and their cousins Felice Thomas Sherrod and her daughter, Shanika Adediran, who founded the brand in 2017. The family-based brand is named after Sims’ late grandmother, Ruth Sherrod, who went by “Ruby.” Each product is a result of Sims’ 20-plus years of experience as a hairstylist, Edwards’ entrepreneurial background, and Sherrod and Adediran’s history of creating homemade remedies for the skin. The brand offers oils, shampoos and conditioners, and other products that have proven to be effective for hair and skin.

Rolling out spoke with the co-founders about starting their brand.

What was your introduction t0 the beauty industry?

Sims: I was introduced to the beauty industry as a child who noticed how my mom and aunts maintained their hair as well as their children’s hair. Whether it was braids or even just our natural curls, they made sure to keep our hair styled and polished. So, it was a no-brainer that once I made it to high school, I was going to participate in the school’s cosmetology program, and that’s where I got my start.

What was the inspiration behind creating your beauty brand?

Adediran: I was born with sickle cell anemia and, as a result, I have always had sensitive skin that didn’t tolerate any and every moisturizer. I used to battle with eczema, and I literally tried everything to no avail. So, I wanted to create skin care products that provide relief to skin conditions.

