Oprah Winfrey, Cardi B and other stars celebrate the graduating class of 2020

Oprah Winfrey praises the graduating class of 2020 for having “purpose, vision, passion and energy” despite the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 66-year-old media mogul celebrated those marking the end of their education with a poignant speech about hope and love.

Speaking in the Facebook Watch stream, she said: “You are indeed the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You’re also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you.

“But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope. Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world’s Facebook stage, and I’m just honored to join them and salute you.”

Elsewhere, Cardi B was one of another number of stars to send their well wishes.

She said: “Hey grads, it’s time to get some coins. After all, you’ve earned it. ‘Don’t let no coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you.’ I also want to tell you guys it’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation, it’s knowledge, it’s knowing that you did it. Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money, you’re about to show your skills on what you worked for!”

While Matthew McConaughey added: “Alright, alright, alright graduates! It’s time to celebrate. You’re going to continue to learn for the rest of your life. The big learning is coming in the future for you. I promise you. The experiential learning, where you get to put what you’ve learned in school to task. This is when it gets fun, this is when it gets hard.”

