DJ Jazzy Jeff goes off on partygoers who fail to practice social distancing

A multitude of Americans has decided to enjoy the great outdoors during Memorial Day weekend. However, some have failed to practice social distancing while enjoying the holiday.

Beaches in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Ocean City, Maryland, as well as pool parties in Houston, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, were packed to capacity over the weekend.

DJ Jazzy Jeff decided to share his thoughts on the lack of social distancing.

“Wow…So the virus is over?,” Jazzy Jeff tweeted the rhetorical question on May 25. “It’s cured? Take it from someone who was sick. There’s gonna be a lot more sick people soon.”

Wow…so the virus is over??? Its cured??? Take it from someone who was sick…theres gonna be alot more sick people soon…smh — DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) May 25, 2020

Jazzy Jeff, 55, who served as Will Smith’s DJ during the 1980s and ’90s and also guest-starred on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” became sick after doing a DJ gig in Ketchum, Idaho in early March.

After returning to his home in Deleware, Jazzy Jeff lost his sense of smell and taste, experienced a high fever, and began hallucinating. He went to the doctor, but due to a lack of COVID-19 tests in America at the time, he was not able to obtain a test.

“I’ve had the flu before, and I’ve had pneumonia before. As sick as I was, I have never been that sick. So, there was no doubt in my mind that I had COVID,” Jazzy Jeff said during an interview with CNN.

Jazzy Jeff would eventually recover and decided to use his platform to educate others on the disease. Days before Georgia became the first state to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeff posted a message on Instagram that shared a historical fact about the 1918 Flu pandemic. The states that reopened first during the 1918 pandemic experienced a second wave that was deadlier than the first.

However, many ignored the lessons of the past and chose instead to party over the weekend.

