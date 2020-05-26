 Skip to content

Dwyane Wade and daughter Zaya twinning with hot colored hair (photo)

By Terry Shropshire | May 26, 2020 |

Dwyane Wade (Shutterstock.com / Paul Smith, Featureflash Photo Agency)

Dwyane Wade is not stunting like his daddy, as Lil Wayne rapped in his hit song. D-Wade is stunting like his daughter, Zaya.

Three-time NBA champion D-Wade, 38, is diving in head-first in supporting his daughter, who was born a boy named Zion but publicly declared he is a girl during his visit to the Miami Pride parade in 2019.

The basketball legend — considered one of the greatest two guards ever — was captured on TikTok and Instagram Live matching Zaya by adopting glow-in-the-dark hair coloring. D-Wade also stunted for the ‘Gram with fire-engine red hair while his daughter flossed hot pink locks. All of this was recorded with the help of wife Gabrielle Union.

@mrwade3

𝐿𝑖𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠𝑠!!!!! #ZayaWade

♬ original sound – lightycxrson

“@zayawade and @dwyanewade snapped,” Gabrielle shared on her Instagram Story of the two backing up in their convertible car.

Zaya and father Dwyane Wade (Image source: Instagram live – @gabunion)

Zaya made her official public debut with D-Wade and Union at the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards in March.

D-Wade is also father to standout basketball star Zaire, 18, Xavier, 6, and daughter Kaavia, 1.


Posted in Sports and tagged , , , , ,