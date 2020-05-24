Dwyane Wade debuts hot pink hair, shocking fans (photo)

NBA legend Dwyane Wade has taken some bodacious stances in post-retirement that have created debate surrounding parenting, self-identity and sexual orientation.

But D-Wade, as he is popularly known, caused double-takes when he unveiled his neon hair color on Memorial Day weekend that has some fans in … well … mourning.

Wade, 38, who is married to “LA Finest” actress Gabrielle Union, 48, rankled some folks’ sensibilities this past year when he supported his transgender daughter Zaya’s transition.

By stunting with this new hot pink hair, some fans are looking askance at the basketball great.

“Wade having some mid-life crisis it seems …,” one fan wrote; while another quipped: “Sugar all in his tank.”

Other joined in with their assessments:

“You Left The League And Went To Tripping.”

“Dwade I love you dawg but This ain’t it fam, but hey do you playa.”

“What the h— wade?”

A few days later, D-Wade took another detour from conventionality and turned his hair into a four-alarm blaze.

Wade captioned the interesting IG post with: “𝑊ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑘 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑦𝑜𝑢– 𝑆𝑤𝑖𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑖𝑡 𝑢𝑝! #𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑒 #𝑅𝑒𝑑𝐻𝑎𝑖𝑟𝐷𝑜𝑛𝑡𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑒🩸”

D-Wade’s wife, Union, backed his decision to rock the sunset hairstyle of orange-red, writing: “No F-x Given D is the best @dwyanewade.”

Singer Jonelle Monae also backed him up, writing: “Always.”

Fellow NBA retiree Caron Butler added: “𝘽𝙤𝙤𝙢!”

What do you think of the glow-in-the-dark hair color D-Wade is rocking these days?