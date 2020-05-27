Beyoncé sends Megan Thee Stallion a beautiful bouquet to celebrate No. 1 hit

Megan Thee Stallion has taken the music industry by storm, and her hard work certainly is paying off.

The “Houston Hottie,” as she refers to herself, has a lot to celebrate, and she’s been making significant strides in her rap career over the past two years.

Her most recent song, a remix of “Savage” that was blessed by Beyoncé, has now hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart — a goal that all artists dream of but few accomplish.

The lyrics, “classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody and nasty,” along with Megan’s flow and Beyoncés vocals, gave women the female anthem we need for summer.

The song, featuring the two Houston natives, rose from No. 5 to No. 2 before ascending to the top spot and marks Megan’s first Hot 100 leader.

The rapper announced the exciting news to her 11.4 million fans on Instagram.

She wrote, “Hotties we’re number 1 on Billboard and number 1 at urban and rhythmic radio. (sic)”

Beyoncé, who has had seven No.1 songs to date on the Billboard charts, celebrated their collaboration by sending Megan a beautiful flower arrangement.

In her Instagram post, Megan posted a Boomerang video showing off the gorgeous pink and white blooms and a card from Bey that read, “Congrats on your number on queen, Love B.”

In response, Megan wrote, “We did that, thank you queen. M (sic)”

Billboard shared this additional data on the song’s progress: “No. 1 in sales: “Savage” concurrently climbs 4-1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, up 55 percent to 30,000 downloads sold in the week ending May 21, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, good for the Hot 100’s top Sales Gainer award.

We’re very excited about Megan’s success and can’t wait to see what new music she’ll be releasing next.