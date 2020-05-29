George Floyd and White cop who knelt on his neck worked at same nightclub

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin were co-workers. On May 29, a former owner of a nightclub in Minneapolis revealed that the two men were both employed by El Nuevo Rodeo Club in 2019.

According to KSTP-TV, Maya Santamaria, who owned the club before selling it last year, said that Floyd and Chauvin were working together at the same time. Floyd worked as a bouncer inside the club and Chauvin worked outside as security when he was off-duty from the Minneapolis Police Department.

However, because they were stationed in different areas, they may not have crossed paths. But some on social media have speculated that the two may have had a previous disagreement that occurred prior to their encounter on May 25, 2020.

#GEORGEFLOYD & #DEREKCHAVIN worked as security guards on the SAME SHIFT at the SAME NIGHTCLUB before it was sold. El Nuevo rodeo club on Lake street. Just when we thought we've heard it all…. Not only was it murder, we can now argue the possibility of it being premeditated. 😐 — Rizza Islam (@IslamRizza) May 29, 2020

On May 25, a store called 911 about an alleged counterfeit $20 bill which led to Floyd being arrested by Chauvin and several other officers. Videos from a store’s surveillance camera and a witness’s cellphone captured the moments when Floyd was being taken into custody and physically restrained by Chauvin who knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. Floyd was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Chauvin was arrested on May, 29, 2020.