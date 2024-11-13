Penn State York advisory board member resigns after racist video goes viral

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage across social media, a video featuring Jonathan Spanos, a restaurant owner and advisory board member at Penn State York, has gone viral. The footage captures Spanos engaging in a heated argument where he openly uses racial slurs and unabashedly admits to his racist beliefs.

The incident

The video, which began circulating over the weekend, was reportedly filmed in mid-October. In it, Spanos can be seen arguing with another man, during which he repeatedly refers to the man’s “half n—– brother.” His blatant use of derogatory language and his declaration, “I am … I am a racist,” has drawn widespread condemnation.

Penn State York’s response

In light of the video, Penn State York officials quickly released a statement denouncing Spanos’ comments, emphasizing that such hateful language has no place in their community. The university has initiated an urgent review of the matter, given Spanos’ significant ties to the institution.

Spanos’ ties to Penn State York

Spanos is not just any advisory board member; he has deep connections to Penn State York. He endowed a scholarship named the J. Spanos Family Trustee Scholarship, honoring his family members who graduated from the university. Furthermore, he is the owner of The Paddock on Market, a popular seafood restaurant in eastern York County. This connection has led many community members to reconsider their patronage of his establishment.

Community outrage and calls for action

The York branch of the NAACP has also weighed in on the controversy, calling for Spanos’ immediate resignation. In addition to demanding Spanos’ resignation, the NAACP urged Penn State York to conduct a thorough review of its advisory board members and to facilitate ongoing discussions within the York community to address issues of racism and promote understanding and unity.

Spanos resigns

Following the backlash, Spanos resigned from his position, a move that many see as a necessary step towards accountability. His resignation reflects the growing intolerance for racist behavior in public life and the demand for a more inclusive environment.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of racism in society and the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions. As communities continue to grapple with issues of race and inclusion, it is crucial for institutions like Penn State York to take a stand against hate and promote a culture of respect and understanding.