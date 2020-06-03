Keke Palmer urges National Guard members to ‘march beside us’ at protest (video)

Keke Palmer, an actress and one of the co-hosts on “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” is speaking up and speaking out.

On Tuesday, June 2, 202o, Palmer was on the front lines in Los Angeles, peacefully protesting the unjust killing of George Floyd when she came upon several members of the National Guard.

In the video clip posted by NBC News reporter Gadi Schwartz, Palmer calmly approached the soldiers and inquire about their presence since members of the National Guard reportedly have been seen removing protesters using tear gas and other tactics throughout the country.

She began by describing the divisive and incendiary nature of President Donald Trump’s statements, including one of his recent controversial tweets, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“You have a president talking about the Second Amendment as a use for people to come out here and use firearms against the people protesting. This is the message that we’re seeing,” Palmer said. “You have to pay attention to what’s going on. We have a president that’s trying to incite a race war, and when the borders are closed, we can’t leave. You have people in here that need your help. This is when you and y’all can stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.”

The National Guardsmen were very attentive to Palmer’s message, and one even said, “I agree with you.”

Palmer went on to urge them to march beside the group of protesters.

“March with us. March beside us. Get your people. March beside us,” she said. “Let the revolution be televised. March beside us, and show us that you’re here for us. Let’s just do it. We start marching, and you march with us.”

The crowd broke out clapping and chanting “March with us!”

One soldier informed the protesters that he was in charge of protecting his post. “I can’t leave my post,” he said, but added, “I will march through this street with you.”

Palmer was clearly disappointed at his response. However, another protester jumped in and asked the soldiers to at least take a knee.

In a moment of unity, the three National Guardsmen took a knee, and so did the protesters.

Watch the full video of the exchange below.