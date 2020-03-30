Keke Palmer details her experience on a celebrity dating app

Keke Palmer dumped a dating app after only one date.

The 26-year-old singer and actress revealed that she joined Raya, the elite dating app — which caters to celebrities and high-profile people — but she ditched it after a single date because it felt too much like “networking.”

Palmer also revealed that she likes to keep her relationships private and she won’t date within the celebrity world.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating. Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.

“I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know? Yes, I’m 100 percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends. I do have a Finsta. Sometimes I forget to post on there ’cause I do post a lot of real moments and raw moments on my main Instagram page. But at the same time, when it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?”

She admitted she is wary about new people, both romantic partners and friends, and sometimes fears that they could be interested in her for her career rather than her true self.

She said: “I think a lot about, like, ‘Does this person really like me for me?’ And it’s not just romantic relationships. It’s friends, too. That wavering, that’s the most traumatic thing about fame. And that can really tear at your self-esteem if you let it ’cause the reality is you really might be a great person, you really might be that fun to be around, you might be that lovable, but because you’re always having to protect yourself from what people may want from you, you can’t even embrace the fact that maybe it’s all true.”