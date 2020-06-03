Lebron James rips Drew Brees for suggesting players who kneel are disrespectful

NFL quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, ruffled several feathers when he insisted professional football players should not kneel this upcoming season. The all-pro maintained what many are calling a position of privilege because he suggested his ancestors’ commitment to the United States somehow trumps the right to fight to end systemic racism.

“I love and respect my teammates, and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees said. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar, Lebron James, was among the first to call Brees out for his insensitive remarks, pointing to the obvious divisiveness in Brees’ response.

“WOW MAN!!” James wrote on Twitter. “Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of [the flag] and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free.

“My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you.”

The McCourty brothers (Devin and Jason) of the New England Patriots, also ripped Brees and challenged him just the same.

“To speak about your grandfathers as if there weren’t black men fighting next to them. Those men later returned to a country that hated them,” the McCourty brothers tweeted from their joing account. “Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about a flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for whats right!”