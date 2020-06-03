Source reveals Kanye and Kim not seeing ‘eye to eye’ during lockdown

The couple has been spending time at home with their four children ever since the US imposed lockdown restrictions as a result of the health crisis, but has not always seen eye to eye, as they are both tackling their newly found free time in different ways.

A source said: “Sometimes they are on different pages. She gets up early and works out and he is up late. Kim is working out nonstop and doing her thing. Kanye is having a harder time because he does not have a regimented routine like Kim.”

Despite not always being on the same page, the couple is still working together to be good parents and has been sharing out duties around the house as much as possible.

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: “[Kanye has been] making sure Kim has some time to herself and to unwind.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, have been using their time in lockdown to “talk about their feelings” and work on some issues in their marriage.

A source claimed last month: “Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye. She’s trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can.

“They’ve had more time together to talk about their feelings, about the kids, her law career goals and his business ideas. She’s trying to keep her family together, especially for the kids’ sake.”

Last week, Kim marked her sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye in a sweet social media post, in which she said they’ve got “forever to go” as a couple.

She wrote: “6 years down; forever to go,” the post read.