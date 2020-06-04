Kanye West drops millions to support families impacted by police killings

Many have wondered where Kanye West has been since the world erupted in protest over the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Given his unapologetic allegiance to the current president of the US and the void of his popular Sunday Worship Service, it was the collective thought of social media users that he had no interest in voicing his opinion, providing some words of encouragement, creating a song — something to encourage a discouraged nation.

The southside Chicago native has answered the call in the form of monetary donations for the families of the aforementioned victims. Thus far, West has donated $2 million to the overall cause, says TMZ, and also set up a 529 college savings fund for Floyd’s daughter Gianna, 6. The fund is said to cover her entire tuition and he has also provided another sum of monies that will cover the legal expenses for the families of Arbery and Taylor.

It is also being reported that the outspoken rapper-producer is donating funds to a number of Black-owned businesses in his hometown, as well as other cities across the country that have been impacted by riots, looting and overall civil unrest.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, protests and riots have become the norm since George Floyd was seen by millions losing his last breath while calling out to his deceased mother on May 25. His death has emphatically served as a tipping point for Americans who have had enough and are brave enough to demand justice, even in these unprecedented times.