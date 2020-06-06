6 Black artists to support during nationwide protests

With protests continuing throughout our country in support of racial equality and against police brutality, it can be difficult to determine which form of action yto take.

With a global health pandemic still ravaging our community, many people can’t risk being on the front lines because of underlying health conditions or due to their responsibility to care for elders. Many people are better suited to be social media activists, online donators, or creative arts activists. It is important that we show support as a community to those bringing awareness on all levels.

Here are six Black artists that you should support as they use their paintbrushes, sponges, pencils, and spray paint to open our eyes to societal ills in a creative fashion.

Simone Agoussoye, pictured above, is an artist from Washington, D.C., who is known for her creative depiction portraits of iconic Black figures. As a contemporary artist, she uses unconventional techniques like using broken crushed glass in her portraits.

Her artwork can be purchased on her website: //www.simoneagoussoye.com/

Adrienne “Madam” Muse is a self-taught visual artist, illustrator, muralist and designer. The Los Angeles based artist is skilled in the mediums of acrylics and spray paints, but her favorite is oil.

You can shop for her work at https://shop.madammuse.la/

Nikkolas Smith of Nikkolas Design, is a concept artist, children’s book author, and film illustrator. The Houston native and Hampton University alumni has created Hollywood movie posters for Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk, Southside With You, and more. He recreated this iconic photograph captured by Dai Sugano from a recent protest in San Jose, California.

You can purchase his work here: https://www.nikkolas.art/

Jeff Manning a Philadelphia based digital artist got his start in 2009 while in high school. He attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia, where he received his degree in graphic design. Manning created a piece of artwork to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

His prints are available on his website //www.jeffmanningart.com/

Kng Cleopatra is a Fort Sill, Oklahoma resident who transitioned from tattoo apprentice to painter. Her acrylic and mixed media artwork is focused on women’s empowerment and current societal topics. She is driven to give a voice to those who are not heard by their words but created in art.

Her work can be purchased at www/kngcleopatra.com/shop

Theoplis Smith III, also known as “Phresh Laundry,” is an artist from St. Louis who has developed his art form by connecting popular culture to relevant issues. The painting below is titled “Kings & Dreams” and features Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in an NFL uniform kneeling like Colin Kaepernick.

You can purchase his art at https://www.phreshlaundry.com/