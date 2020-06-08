Judge sets bail for White cop who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck

The White ex-cop who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes has been given bail.

On Monday, June 8, 2020, Derek Chauvin’s bail was set at $1 million by Judge Jeannice M. Reding during a hearing at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis.

Chauvin’s bail calls for him to abide by all laws, have no contact with Floyd’s family and surrender any guns and firearms licenses. He also would not be allowed to leave the state of Minnesota as he awaits trial.

On May 25, Floyd was being arrested in Minneapolis for allegedly committing forgery. Video footage from a store’s surveillance camera and a witness’s cellphone captured the moments when Floyd was being taken into custody and physically restrained by Chauvin and three other officers.

Chauvin and the other officers were arrested days after the incident following uprisings and protests across the country. Floyd has become a worldwide figure, and the incident sheds light on racial injustice and inequality in America.

Chauvin is currently charged with second-degree murder.