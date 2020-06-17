Stacey Dash files for divorce from 4th husband

Stacey Dash has filed for divorce.

The Clueless actress announced last month that she had split from Jeffrey Marty, but documents filed in Pasco County, Florida, on Monday, June 15, 2020, listed their date of separation as Oct. 1, 2019.

According to TMZ, Dash wrote in the documents that there is no jointly owned personal property to be divided between herself and her fourth husband and that she brings in $2,500 per month.

The 53-year-old actress — who married Marty just 10 days after they met in April 2018 — confirmed the separation on her Instagram account last month in a message where she also wished “the best” for her estranged husband’s future.

She wrote: “My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,.

“After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

Last year, Dash was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident with her husband.

