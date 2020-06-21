Real estate broker Eric Helm’s fatherhood playbook touts Black excellence

Eric Helm arrived in Atlanta at the turn of the millennium from his San Francisco stomping grounds and less than two years into his transition from the Bay Area, he decided on a career in real estate. “I wanted to practice real estate because I have love for my people and enjoy helping them solve problems,” he told rolling out.

It is safe to say that Helm has executed that mission fully, having spearheaded negotiations for hundreds of first-time buyers, move-up buyers, investors and sellers. A 7x time bold graduate, real estate broker and chairman of education for the Associate Leadership Council for Keller Williams Realty, The Closing Table Group CEO, is also the proud father of Aziz, 10.

From a father’s perspective, what two books would you recommend every child read?

From a father to a son, I recommend The Autobiography of Malcolm X and a book written by Abraham Hicks called Ask and It Is Given.

Why is reading every day important?

Reading sharpens the mind. It sharpens the focus that you need in order to achieve any endeavor. It’s been said, “If you want to hide anything from a Black person put it in a book.” So, nothing should be hidden.

How important is keeping your word?

The importance of your word is everything. Your word should be your bond. Place your life in front of your word. Your word is respect and your reputation is dependent on it.

