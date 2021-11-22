Alfred Woodley is leaving a legacy for his children and community

Alfred Woodley spent a decade working as a corrections officer at the infamous Rikers Island. Working at Rikers helped Woodley draw from that experience to prepare him for two of his biggest roles in life: becoming an actor and the role of a father.

The native New Yorker currently lives in Los Angeles where he works in the television and film industry.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

There is a scripture that comes to mind and I live by these very words … “I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” The legacy that I’m leaving behind for both my children and the children of my community, is to believe in yourself and be determined. [Everything] I’ve accomplished in my life … had everything to do with setting a goal and going after it regardless of the … stumbling blocks that stood in my way. So to all my children and children of my community, I pass the torch of learning, having a strong mind and will to overcome any and all obstacles while never accepting NO.

How would you describe your Fatherhood culture?

I would describe my Fatherhood culture as being a loving protector stressing my old school values of education, self-respect, honoring elders, discipline, and punishment when needed. I believe if it was good for me, it’s good for you.

Do you think today’s fathers have things harder or easier than your father?

Yes, without a doubt today’s fathers have it harder than generations past, partly due to the changing of societal norms. Not to mention how violent and sexually deviant our society has become. This makes all caring dads of today worry about things that my father’s generation never had to deal with.

What do you enjoy most about being a father?

What I enjoy most about being a father is seeing my offspring turn into beautiful well rounded young adults, making their own way in the world with the tools they’ve been given to succeed and prosper. Also, I enjoy seeing parts of myself in them as they take their earthly strides.

What traditions did your father pass on to you that you are passing on to your children?

My father was a New York City bus driver. He got up at 4:30 am every morning and appeared to be happy to do it. He passed on to me the importance of responsibility and taking care of business.

From a father’s perspective, what two books would you recommend every child read?

I’d recommend any book on financial literacy, preferably on how to save, invest, and donate. Also, I’d recommend To Kill a Mockingbird, because it speaks strongly to the societal ills of American racism.

Why is it important to expose children to education and valuable skills?

Exposing children to education and valuable skills is a great way to ensure that they become well-rounded individuals while becoming filled with knowledge and confidence.

