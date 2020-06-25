White cops said they can’t wait for a race war to slaughter Blacks

The racism that has existed for decades in police departments across the nation is being brought to the forefront as a result of technology.

The latest incident occurred in Wilmington, North Carolina with members of the Wilmington Police Department, according to WWAY.

The department ran an audio audit on June 4 and discovered racist language from three White officers. Cpl. Jessie Moore and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore were engaged in a conversation where they exhibited overt racism.

Piner and Gilmore began talking from their respective cars about Black Lives Matter protests that occurred following the death of George Floyd. Piner said his only concern was that other police would be “kneeling down with the Black folks.”

The racist conversations continued as Moore chimed in a bit later and referred to a Black woman as a “negro.”

The trio’s conversation would eventually turn violent as they discussed the possibilities of a race war. Piner told Moore he believes a civil war will occur son and that he is ready to attack Black people with his assault rifle.

“We are just going to go out and start slaughtering them N-words” Piner said. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.” Moore responded that he wouldn’t go that far.

Piner then told Moore he believed a civil war was needed to “wipe them off the N-words off the map. That’ll put them back about four or five generations.”

The audio would cut off after that exchange, but shed light on the racist attitudes of some White police who are paid by taxpayers to protect and serve.

Once the audio was released, the officers claimed that protests from Black Lives Matter caused them stress.

The officers were fired and will not be allowed to work for the city again.

On June 24, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo released the following statement.

“I was sickened by the violent and destructive language used by these officers,” Saffo said. “It was absolutely despicable. We believe that it was a matter that needed our urgent attention, and in an effort to support transparency and increase the level of trust in our community, we agreed unanimously to release the information that has been shared with all of you today.”