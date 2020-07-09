Bob Marley’s family releasing ‘One Love’ cover to support COVID-19 relief fund

Bob Marley‘s family is set to release a new cover of the late reggae legend’s iconic hit “One Love” to raise funds for UNICEF’s coronavirus relief fund.

The re-imagined rendition of the 1977 track — which was originally recorded as “One Love/People Get Ready” by Bob Marley And The Wailers — will feature Marley’s daughter Cedella, 52, her son Skip Marley, 24, and the music legend’s son Stephen, 48.

Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music will release the cover on July 17.

All proceeds from the track will go to Reimagine, “UNICEF’s global campaign to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children and to ensure the post-pandemic world is more fair and equal for every child.”

What’s more, jewelry chain Pandora, UNICEF’s sponsor, and the humanitarian agency will match every dollar raised by the song up to the value of $1 million.

“One Love” couldn’t be more resonate amid the global health crisis as it’s about spreading “unity and peace” in troubled times.

Cedella Marley said: “Over 40 years ago, my father wrote ‘One Love’ about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world.

“Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today, we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”

As well as the family members, “established musicians from all corners of the globe, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in vulnerable communities” are also set to feature on the track.

The money raised will go toward essential items such as soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and health care support for the most vulnerable.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said: “‘One Love’ speaks directly to one key truth about this pandemic: Our best hope to defeat COVID-19 and to re-imagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children is through global solidarity and cooperation.

“We are delighted that the Marley family along with Pandora have lent their generous support, creativity and love to help the most vulnerable children.”

Marley — who died in 1981 at 36 — passed down his passion for music to his 11 children, and many of them have also launched their own successful careers as musicians.