Outside is open again: Coachella drops all COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted by local jurisdictions every day. Events and festivals are ramping up, which means more people are gathering in large groups and enjoying life.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Coachella is preparing to give their fans the full experience, which means no COVID-19 restrictions.

Coachella’s website states, “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”

The website also states that people that have a higher risk of severe illness from COVD-19 should reconsider coming to the festival.

“According to the CDC, older adults and people of all ages with serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19. All attendees should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend the festival.”

The festival is set to run from April 15 through April 24, with performances by Ye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

The Stagecoach Festival will also have no COVID-19 requirements, according to their tweet on Feb. 15.

“As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines.”