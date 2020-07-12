Audit blasts Facebook’s civil rights record

Facebook‘s decisions are causing significant setbacks for civil rights, according to a new report.

The audit has claimed that the social networking giant has left many activists “disheartened, frustrated and angry” by some of their “vexing and heartbreaking” decisions.

The report reads: “With each success, the auditors became more hopeful that Facebook would develop a more coherent and positive plan of action that demonstrated, in word and deed, the company’s commitment to civil rights.

“Unfortunately, in our view, Facebook’s approach to civil rights remains too reactive and piecemeal.

“Many in the civil rights community have become disheartened, frustrated and angry after years of engagement where they implored the company to do more to advance equality and fight discrimination, while also safeguarding free expression.”

Facebook, for its part, has already confirmed that is plans to adopt some of the changes recommended by the audit.

Indeed, the tech giant explained that the report was “the beginning of the journey, not the end.”

The company added: “What has become increasingly clear is that we have a long way to go.

“As hard as it has been to have our shortcomings exposed by experts, it has undoubtedly been a really important process for our company.”