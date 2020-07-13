Erykah Badu comes out with ‘Entanglement’ scented incense

Legendary singer Erykah Badu, the eccentric and socially-conscious melodist, turned into a capitalist overnight when she decided to leverage the hysteria created by Jada Pinkett Smith’s admittance of an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Badu, 49, is now selling the specially-made, vagina-scented incense just days after Pinkett Smith inadvertently produced the now-viral word “entanglement” that has deluged pop culture.

Pinkett Smith, 48, told her husband Will Smith, 51, that she did have a romantic affair with singer August Alsina, 27, on her phenomenally-successful Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk.” The episode smashed her own FB record by almost double, as 15 million people tuned in to her tortuous admittance.

The word “entanglement” became contagious as it spread like wildfire through cyberspace and landed in Dallas where Badu operates her vagina-scented incense business along with other products.

Badu captioned the above post with: “BADU P—- II : ENTANGLEMENT.. cause you deserve it! Choose your flavor. Follow instructions written on packaging … 5 new aromas to wake up any room. All Thru August. ‪BaduWorldMarket.com -.”

The “Bag Lady” singer first announced the unique scent last month.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it. The people deserve it,” she said.

“There’s an urban legend that my p—- changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Some folks are surprised that the idea has turned into such a hit with fans.

So Erykah Badu’s coochie scented perfumes sold out pic.twitter.com/aZ3qo0cddO — raveen 🤎 (@xoraveen) February 21, 2020

Others, like Charlamagne Tha God, were tickled by and appreciative of Badu’s business savvy. Actress Cree Summer (“A Different World”) also dropped laughing emojis:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂”