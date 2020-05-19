Erykah Badu, Angela Rye, Common, others honoring Malcolm X via livestream

On May 19, 1925, Malcolm X, one of the greatest and most revered freedom fighters in American history was born in Omaha, Nebraska. The son of a follower of Jamaican-born Black nationalist Marcus Garvey, he eventually rose from petty criminality to attain worldwide stature and influence by advocating for Black self-reliance, pride and defense.

Some of the most iconic names in the world of academia, athletics and entertainment will descend upon The Shabazz Center to pay homage to Malcolm X, who changed his name to El-Hajj Malik El Shabazz just before his assassination in Harlem, New York, on Feb. 21, 1965.

Erykah Badu, Common, Angela Rye, David Banner and many others will be featured during the tribute on what would have been Malcolm X’s 95th birthday.

The first program will begin at 3 p.m. EST, with a roundtable discussion commencing at 7 p.m. EST. The main speaker will be former Black Panther Party member-turned-professor Angela Davis, who lived through what most history fans can only read about.

“As the global community strives to endure this time of crisis, the Malcolm X and the Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center remains committed to advancing our rich legacy of human rights and social change,” said Shabazz, the author of Growing up X. “We are excited to join together with so many great artists, activists and community leaders to celebrate my father’s 95th birthday, honor his lasting impact, and create a safe space that inspires and uplifts scholarship, joy and resilience in both our children and larger communities.”

At 7 p.m., there will be a roundtable discussion, “Malcolm X Speaks in the 21st Century Beyond COVID-19 and The Chickens Coming Home to Roost.”

For updates on the lineup of events, connect with The Shabazz Center and follow the conversation on social media via #MalcolmXDay.