Blue Ivy Carter fans marvel about how grown up she looks (photo)

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, posted a special message in honor of her captivating granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter for her 10th birthday.

Lawson, 68, explained to her 3.2 million Instagram followers how much of a divine gift Blue Ivy has been since the time she came into the world on Jan. 7, 2012.

“My beautiful, talented, and super smart granddaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God, it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin.”

The grandmother admitted that she was hopeful that Blue Ivy would be born on the same day as her but missed it by a few days.

“I prayed for her to be born on my birthday,” Lawson penned, noting that they are both Capricorns. “But she did what she always does, she came when she got good and ready three days later, but we still share the bond.”

Lawson wrapped up the tribute to Blue Ivy’s first decade on earth by marveling over her granddaughter’s innate magnetism, charisma and precociousness that has astounded much of popular culture.

“She reminds me that ‘Grandma, you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice like a grown person. I sometimes forget that she is so young! Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God blessed me the day you were born my sweet, beautiful Baby Blue, Happy Birthday.”

Fans were also awed by Blue Ivy’s physical and intellectual maturation, remarking on how she looks like a grown woman at just 10 years old.

BLUE IVY IS SO BIG OMG.

She's gorgeous like her mama❤️🥺

ain't no way blue this big??

Blue Ivy is ten and as tall as mama Tina. Help!

Happy birthday.