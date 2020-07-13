Naya Rivera’s body found in lake, officially declared dead at 33

Actress Naya Rivera has been declared dead after a body found in the California lake where she went missing six days ago has been identified as the missing “Glee” star, TMZ reports.

Rivera was 33 years old.

Ventura County sheriff officials divulged surreptitiously to TMZ that the body recovered from Lake Piru does belong to the divorced mother of her 4-year-old son, though no county authority would speak on it publicly. A press conference is forthcoming, the entertainment publication reports.

Rivera and her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, went boating six days ago at the lake about an hour’s drive northwest of Los Angeles. Both reportedly went swimming in the lake, but only Josey emerged and got back in the boat. Rivera, the media reported, never resurfaced again.

When Rivera’s rental was overdue by 90 minutes, officials did a welfare check and found the son Josey in the boat floating alone. As the hours turned into days, officials and family members assumed the worst-case scenario. Rivera’s mother was spotted wailing at the edge of the lake as she joined the search with Rivera’s brother.

Rivera was a model who transitioned into acting the traditional way, starting out with commercial work before quickly graduating into bigger fare with a role on “The Royal Family.”

The actress and singer soared to national fame beginning in 2009 with the hit series “Glee” and amplified her profile in 2011 with a Columbia Records music contract. Rivera would later take her talents to the big screen where she starred At the Devil’s Door and the Devious Maids.

She later met and married Ryan Dorsey in 2014. They divorced four years later and share their son. Rivera also dated Big Sean for a spell after they collaborated on a single, “Sorry,” in 2o13.